WATCH | Motorist narrowly avoids head-on collision with car

Erratic driving captured on a dashcam outside Newry has been viewed 62,000 times on social media.

The footage was posted on Idiot Drivers Northern Ireland Facebook page on Tuesday night.

Poor driving in Mayobridge

It shows a car racing towards another vehicle, before coming to an abrupt halt.

Above the short video it says the footage was taken 'outside Mayobridge after the seven sisters corners. Heading to Newry'.

To date the post has been shared 361 times.

A PSNI spokesman said the police is aware of the footage on this site, however no report has been made to the PSNI about this incident.