Watersports centre on move ahead of works

The Watersports Centre at Craigavon Lakes is being temporarily relocated in preparation for the building of the new ‘super’ leisure centre.

An ABC council spokesperson said the building will be moved to the site of the old pier, at the back of the Civic Centre.

The relocation is likely to take place at the end of the summer season, with work on the new, £30 million South Lake Leisure Centre expected to begin early next year.

The relocation proposal, which still has to receive planning approval, will include the erection of a workshop, changing and office building, seven storage containers, four disabled car parking spaces and a bus parking area, along with new fencing, access gates and landscaping.

A newly-designed Watersports Centre will be incorporated in the super leisure centre, which is due to be completed in 2019.

The council recently confirmed that it is “proactively working to regenerate the sites on which the three existing leisure centres are based”.

There is already a plan for a skatebording park and BMX urban sports centre on the Craigavon Leisure Centre site.

Cascades in Portadown, along with Waves in Lurgan and the Craigavon centre, will remain open until the new leisure centre is completed.