Tributes have been paid to well known Portadown businessman Gerald Black, who passed away yesterday.

Mr Black was the owner of Bannview, a luxury bed and breakfast at Portmore Street in the town.

Gerald had run Bannview since 1977 along with his wife Mrs Joan Black.

He was a familiar figure not only in the town’s business life but also in sporting circles - particularly angling and bowls.

A family friend said, “Gerald was a true gentlemen and will be a sad loss to the town.”