Wesley Gould - From Portadown to Brazil Wesley

Wesley Gould was born on November 22, 1920. He was brought up in Mourneview Street, Portadown and attended Thomas Street School which was behind Thomas St Methodist Church.

This was the church the family attended faithfully every Sunday and it was where Wesley would later become a local preacher.

After his 14th birthday Wesley went to work in Greaves weaving factory and he later trained as a cabinet maker with McDonagh’s.

He studied at Belfast Bible College from 1944.

In 1948 he set sail from Liverpool heading for Brazil where he studied the Portuguese language.

Wesley then went on to work with senior missionaries for four years.

In 1953 Wesley married Winnie Dundas from Tabagh, Co Fermanagh.

The young couple then travelled back to Brazil where they had been asked to consider pioneering a church planting ministry in the state of Piaui in Brazil’s impoverished North-East region.

It was there that Winnie’s training as a nurse and mid-wife and Wesley’s dentistry training helped them to build up relationships with the local people.