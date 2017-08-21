Wheelie bins destroyed in arson attack

An arson attack resulting in the destruction of several wheelie bins last night has been condemned.

Four bins were badly damaged in the attack in Lurgan’s Victoria Street.

SDLP councillor Declan McAlinden said residents whose bins were damaged were ‘very angry’.

“I want to condemn this latest spat of antisocial behaviour in Victoria St. A number of bins were set alight early on Monday morning and the rubbish was strewn across the street.

“The bins were set alight close to dwellings and vehicles as well as Clan Eireann GAA club.

“The people involved in these incidents show total disregard to the good people living in the area and to their property and the sooner they are caught and reprimanded the better for all in the area.

“I have contacted council to replace the bins asap and to thank the staff for their quick response in cleaning up the area.”

The PSNI also condemned the attack which happened close to the Lake Street junction.

Craigavon PSNI said: “If you live on Victoria Street or Lake Street in Lurgan, you may be waking up to find it rather tricky to put your rubbish out. Last night, some beacons of community generosity took it upon themselves to set fire to wheelie bins in the middle of the road.

“NIFRS attended and dealt with it and no one was injured, but that’s not really the point here, is it?

“If you’ve ever driven past a really serious road traffic collision, you’ve probably seen a fire engine. If you’ve seen a house fire, you’ll definitely have seen a fire engine. You may even have seen a fire engine when someone has been seriously injured or fallen ill. Those guys and girls carry life saving equipment and have advanced first aid training, meaning that often they get sent to calls when they’re closer than an ambulance.

“If you’re one of the people (I’m struggling not to use terms that will get me in trouble here) who thought it funny, reasonable, or in anyway OK to not only damage other peoples property, but to waste time of such a valuable emergency services resource whilst at it, then shame on you. If a family member had suffered a heart attack, being involved in a road traffic collision, or had their house go up in flames, the NIFRS response would have been delayed due to your idiotic actions.

“Parents, if you think your kids may have been involved in this activity, then it’s time to take action. Think for a second about the reality had one of your own family members been trapped in a house fire and had to wait precious minutes longer, simply because your kids did this?

“If you know who was responsible, call us on 101. The incident number is 65 of today, 21/08/17. Alternatively you can speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“The community don’t want this. Make those responsible know that by talking to us.”