When are your bins going to be emptied over Twelfth holidays?

As the Twelfth of July holidays fall midweek, Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council has issued changes to the normal bin collection timetable and opening hours.

There will be no bin collections on Wednesday 12 July and Thursday 13 July.

Bins due to be collected on Wednesday 12 July will be collected on Saturday 8 July.

Bins due to be collected on Thursday 13 July will be collected on Saturday 15 July.

The Recycling Centres at New Line, Lurgan and Fairgreen Portadown will be open on Tuesday July 11 from 9am to 5.45pm.

They will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday July 12 and 13.

They will reopen on Friday July 14 from 9am to 5.45pm.

The Recycling Centres in Banbridge, Dromore and Rathfriland will also be closed on July 12 and 13th.

They will be open on Tuesday July 11 until 5pm.

Waves, Craigavon, Cascades and Banbridge Leisure Centres will all be closed on July 12 and 13th

Waves Leisure Centre will be open on Tuesday July 11 from 7.30am to 5pm and reopened on Friday July 14 from 8am to 9pm.

Craigavon Leisure Centre will open on Tuesday July 11 from 9am to 5pm and reopen on Friday July 14 from 9am to 9pm.

Cascades will open on Tuesday July 11 from 6.45am to 5pm and reopen on July 14 at 6.45am to 9pm.

Banbridge Leisure Centre will be open until 5pm on July 11.

Craigavon Civic Centre will be closed on July 12 and 13th.

The Town Halls, community centres and Brownlow Community Hub will be closed on July 12 and 13 except for bookings confirmed in advance.

For more information contact 0300 0300 900 or visit www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk