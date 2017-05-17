‘With the right drive we can make One Eighty sustainable’ says chief

Supporters of the One Eighty Restaurant, which was at risk of closure, have marked its merger with Enable NI at a special celebration.

The open afternoon was held to formally launch the merger and thank everyone who has supported the social enterprise in what have been a difficult 18 months.

The Mandeville Street restaurant trains young adults with a learning disability, and parents of the trainees were instrumental in the fight for its future.

Nigel Hampton, project director of Richhill-based charity Enable NI, believes the merger will benefit both organisations.

He said, “It not only safeguards the future of an important initiative for individuals locally with a disability, it also complements and expands the range of services Enable already offer.

“We are combining the resources of two organisations with similar beneficiaries in the same region which will allow us to serve more effectively and make a bigger difference.”

Speaking at the event, he added, “Today is a celebration and us marking a milestone, and showcasing the work of One Eighty, but the challenges are still great and further hard work is still required.

“I am confident that this is the correct course of action for One Eighty and for Enable, and ultimately the people we are here to serve. I believe with the right drive and direction we can inject the fresh energy and impetus needed to make One Eighty sustainable.

“I would ask you for your continued support in the months and years ahead.”

Enable NI’s focus is on promoting meaningful opportunity for people with a learning/intellectual disability and/or autism.

One of its aims is to continue to grow the range of opportunities available locally.