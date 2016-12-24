Woman admiited stealing ‘Frozen’ dolls

A 52-year-old woman who stole two Disney Frozen dolls was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

She was Bernadette Duffy, whose address was given to the court as Churchill Park, Portadown.

At a previous court she admitted the theft of the dolls, valued at £19.98, from B and M Bargains in Portadown on June 3 this year.

The case had been adjourned so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

A public prosecutor said that Duffy was seen placing the dolls in a bag and attempting to leave the store without paying for them.

When interviewed she said that she had intended to pay for them.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said theft was a serious matter but there were no community options open to her.

Taking into account the defendant’s plea of guilty and her lack of previous offending she imposed a two month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.