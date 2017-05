A £75 fine was imposed on a woman last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Andreea Barbu, Cornmarket, Tandragee, was also given three points.

She was detected travelling at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the Madden Road, Tandragee, on November 9 last year.

She pleaded guilty by letter and sent a photo copy of her licence to the court.