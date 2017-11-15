Woman arrested in connection with organised crime investigation

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit have arrested a 53-year-old woman in connection with a major investigation into organised crime, including the supply of drugs and money laundering.

She was arrested in the Armagh area today (Wednesday, November 15) on suspicion of a number of offences including conspiracy to supply class A and B controlled drugs.

She has also been arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences involving the purchase of high value Rolex watches.

The woman is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

It’s understood eighteen people have, so far, been charged to court in connection with this investigation.

One person has been sentenced and seven others have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.