Woman attacked at home

Police are investigating an assault on a woman at her home in Richhill on Sunday night.

It is understood the attacker was wearing a Halloween mask.

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin has condemned the attack as “deeply concerning and upsetting”.

He said, “For someone to be attacked in their own home in this way is really despicable and I know that police have been conducting door to door inquiries in the area to see if anyone may have witnessed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area.

“Given the seriousness of this attack it is important that the person responsible for this attack is apprehended and brought before the courts.”

Police said the investigation is at an early stage.