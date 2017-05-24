Woman did not have insurance and had misplaced licence

A 27-year-old woman was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on January 13 this year.

Orlaith Ramsey, Birchdale Manor, Lurgan, was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For failing to produce her driving licence she was fined £100.

The court heard that as a police car was travelling along the Cottage Road, Lurgan, checks on a car in front of them showed it was not insured.

They spoke to the defendant who was driving and she said she could not locate her driving documents.

The database showed there was no insurance and she accepted a fixed penalty and was asked to produce her licence within a week.

She was later given a six week extension and again failed to produce her licence.

Ramsey, who pleaded guilty herself in court, said she had lost her licence at the time.