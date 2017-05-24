Woman is caught with cannabis

When police were called to a house after a 999 call they noticed a small amount of cannabis sitting near the front door.

Sally Sarah Josephine Connors (39), Monbrief Walk, Lurgan, was fined £300 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of a class B drug on September 13 last.

She was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that police went to speak to the defendant after receiving a 999 call.

She opened the door and police noticed a small amount of cannabis sitting on a chest of drawers at the front door. She confirmed it was cannabis.

A solicitor representing Connors said she admitted the matter from the outset.