Woman makes appeal to trace relatives

A woman trying to trace lost relatives is asking Portadown Times readers for help.

Caroline Downham said, “There was an article featured in the local paper in Portadown sometime in (I think) 1968 on Mrs Elizabeth Rafferty of Columbcille, Maghery. The headline was ‘Raised Family on Barge’.

“She was born July 4, 1884, at Sandy Row, Milltown, and Birches. She married James Rafferty, whose father, Patrick Rafferty, was a butler at Lord Charlemont’s near Moy.

“Her first three children were, Frank, Patrick and Elizabeth. She had 12 children in all. Brendan was the youngest who married Mary Elizabeth McIntyre from Portrush

“Her sons, Thomas, Patrick and Daniel served with the Royal Ulster Rifles and Frank in the Merchant Navy. Thomas, sadly, was killed at Dunkirk and Patrick and Daniel were wounded. Frank died aged 60, about 1967, leaving his wife and eight children, John aged 12 the eldest and Veronica aged 1.

“My father, Patrick, I believe had a nephew, Kevin Rafferty – a footballer who played for Maghery.

“I am trying to trace relatives connected to the above, Elizabeth Rafferty was my Grandmother and I am the daughter of Patrick.”

Anyone who can help is asked to email Caroline on caroline@wizziewiz.plus.com