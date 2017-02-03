Woman who stole from jeweller’s given suspended jail term

A woman who stole rings, gold and cash from Van Scoy jewellers in Portadown has been given a suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay compensation of £5,000.

Rebecca Woodhall (44), of Dobbin Road, Richhill, appeared at Craigavon Crown Court today (Friday).

She had originally denied the charges but in November 2016 changed her pleas to guilty.

She admitted stealing three rings and a quantity of cash on May 20, 2014 as well as scrap gold on dates between May 1 and May 31, 2014. She further admitted stealing jewellery to the value of £900 or thereabouts on May 24, 2014.

The defendant was sentenced to one year in prison on each count, suspended for three years.