Woman woke to find strange man standing at top of her stairs

When a woman was disturbed from her sleep in her home she saw a strange man standing at the top of the stairs, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

And the following the day that person rang her to say he had left his mobile phone behind and could he get it.

Parriss Topley (23), Old Mill Manor, Laurelvale, admitted entering as a trespasser a dwelling at Union Street, Portadown, on November 6 last year and stealing a tin of beer.

He also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a class A drug, cocaine, on the same date and unlawful possession of cannabis.

The court heard that a female who lived alone was disturbed from her sleep and saw a person at the top of her stairs.

She got out of bed and went downstairs and the only thing that was out of place was a tin of Guinness on the kitchen counter. It had been in the fridge.

There was also a small bag of white powder and the downstairs toilet window had been opened. It was believed that was the point of entry.

The next morning she heard a mobile phone ringing. A male said he was at her house last night and could he get his phone back.

Topley was traced and arrested and admitted entering the house and drinking a tin of Guinness.

He was heavily intoxicated and believed this was the home of his girlfriend’s mother. He was waiting there for her return.

A solicitor representing the defendant said Topley had a record but nothing relevant for this sort of offence.

He explained that his client had been off drugs for some time prior to this incident and had gone out drinking on this night.

The solicitor described it as a ‘stupidly drunken incident’ at the wrong house and there was no other sinister motive.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said it was highly traumatic for the victim.

“Can you imagine living alone and wakening to find a complete stranger at the top of your stairs?” she said.

The solicitor said that nothing else happened and Topley went out through the window he got in.

Since the incident he had not come to police attention.

He added there was no damage to the property and no physical harm to this lady.

Judge Kelly said that burglary of a private property was a very serious offence.

She added that the defendant wasn’t that drunk that he could remember where he left his mobile phone and rang up the victim.

For the burglary offence she imposed a sentence of eight months in prison while concurrent two month terms were imposed for the drugs offences. The terms were suspended for two years.

The judge told Topley: “If I ever see you again for any type of these offences you will be going away for a long time.

“If you don’t use this as a wake up call you are going to prison for a very long time.”