Women dragged tree off car after crash

Police have thanked motorists who stopped to help an elderly man involved in a serious crash yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.
They included a number of women who all pulled together to drag the tree off the car.
The accident took place on the Portadown off-slip of the M1 motorway.
The police, Fire Brigade and Ambulance Service attended the scene.
Writing on their Craigavon Facebook page, police said, “It was a wonderful sight pulling up in our police car and seeing so many people already out and helping the elderly male involved, including an off-duty doctor.
“As you can see from the photo the driver had a very lucky escape.”
The motorist’s grandson said his granddad was badly shaken up and had sustained injuries to his eye as well as a few bruises. “But by the grace of God, he’s okay,” he added.
