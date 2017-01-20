Work to start on £2.6m scheme

Every effort will be made to avoid disruption during phase two of the town’s public realm scheme, the contractor has said.

The £2.68 million linkages scheme, which will begin on February 13, will upgrade seven areas on the edge of the town which link it with important locations.

These locations include the People’s Park, the train station, Asda and riverside attractions such as the old town quay and the pump house.

The areas where the work will take place are Craigwell Avenue, Woodhouse Street, Castle Street, Wilson Street and Bridge Street, Meadow Lane, Carrickblacker and Bridge Street, West Street, Obins Street and Park Road.

The work, which is being undertaken by contractor FP McCann, is scheduled to finish by mid-autumn.

Hamilton Walker, of FP McCann, said the work will be delivered on a phased basis, with one section completed before moving on to the next.

There will also be full pedestrian access to businesses.

Most of the work will consist of the resurfacing of pavements, but there will also be new street furniture, tree planting and upgraded lighting.

The scheme is being funded to the tune of £1.88 million by the Department for Communities with ABC Council contributing the remainder.

The previous public realm scheme in 2009-2010 was criticised by business owners who claimed it adversely affected trade.

Two drop-in, information sessions are to be held in Portadown Town Hall to answer any questions about the public realm scheme.

The first will take place on Wednesday, February 1 from 4-7 for residents and traders of Craigwell Avenue, Obins Street, Park Road, Woodhouse Street and Garvaghy Road.

A second session will be held the next day, Thursday, again from 4-7, concentrating on West Street, Carrickblacker Road, Bridge Street, Castle Street, Mill Avenue and Meadow Lane.

The scheme’s public liaison officer Dianne Kelly and other members of the FP McCann team will be there along with council staff.

A site office will be located in the town centre for the duration of the scheme and there is a 24-hour number - 028 7954 9090. Leaflets with the contact information are also being distributed.