Young motorcycle collision victim in Co Armagh named

The young motorcyclist who died following a collision with a tractor in Co Armagh has been named.

He was 21-year-old James Campbell who lived in the Gilford area where the accident occurred.

It took place on the Ballymacanallen Road around 1.25pm on Wednesday (April 19).

Specialist accident investigators spent several hours examining the scene.

PSNI Inspector Gregory Beckett has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Ballymacanallen Road at around 1.20pm or who witnessed the collision. Please call 101, quoting reference 581 19/04/17.”