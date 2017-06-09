Young people in play with hard-hitting message

Around 30 members of the Pamela Cassells School of Performance (PCSP) will be taking to the stage on Saturday in a completely original piece of theatre.

‘The Current’ is a play written and performed by young people to tackle issues effecting young people, including underage drinking.

It will be staged in the Waterfront Hall, Belfast, at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Written by PCSP founder Pamela Cassells-Totton, ‘The Current’ takes a realistic look at the lives of five teenagers who have finished school for the summer.

As the script progresses, the reality of their behaviours and the lasting impacts of them are portrayed through the use of an eerie and omniscient Greek chorus.

The tale of love, loss and regret, which has a shocking ending, is presented with an underscore by acclaimed composer Mark Dougherty.

The cast of young people, aged 12 and upwards, have been hard at work rehearsing for the show, which is being produced in association with BNL Productions and Half Bap Studios.

The PSNI and Policing and Community Safety Partnership are also supporting the play and are bringing along youth groups to watch it.

Sgt Billy Stewart of the PSNI said, “I think groups and young people should come to see this because it’s a very innovative way to educate young people.”

Said Pamela, “The young actors taking part in this production are committed to using their performance skills to impact their peers and I can’t wait for audiences to see the funny yet hard-hitting script brought to life.”

Michael, who plays ‘lads’ lad’ Burnsy, said, the play shows that “life isn’t always sunshine sand rainbows. There is a reality to it”.