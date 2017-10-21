Zephaniah Dancers in trip of a lifetime

Seven members of the Zephaniah Dancers will be heading to Israel at the end of this month to perform at a worldwide Christian conference.

And as part of fundraising before their visit they are holding a coffee morning and cake and bun sale in Portadown Town Hall today (Saturday) from 10-1.

The girls - Sarah McAlpine, Amy McAlpine, Sara Jo Loney, Sarah Hamilton, Carla Murray, Kirsten Downes and Emily Jones - will be dancing at the Gathering of the Clans in Tel Aviv.

The meeting of Christian Celtic countries including America and Australia is organised by Rose and Kevin Sambrook, who invited the Portadown group to the event.

Dance teacher and dance school founder Deborah Anderson said, “We will be representing our country and our own town of Portadown.”

The girls, aged 17-23, will also be accompanied by parent Amber Jones and are hard at work preparing for the event.

They will be performing on the three days of the conference as well as on the closing night, treating the delegates to a mixture of Irish and Zephaniah dancing.

The cross-community group will also take a couple of days to do some sight-seeing including a trip to the Dead Sea.

On their return, it will be straight back to work again, practising for the dance school’s show in Portadown Town Hall on Friday and Saturday, November 24 and 25.

Entitled ‘Honour’, the show will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the Zephaniah Dancers and is a way of ‘honouring’ and saying thank you to everyone who has helped and contributed down the years.

Tickets for Saturday night are sold out but there are some left for Friday night. They can be bought through Zephaniah Dancers Facebook page or Deborah Anderson School of Dance.