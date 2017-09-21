Ballyhegan girls play their hearts out to clinch under-16 final

It’s definitely a case of girl power at Ballyhegan Davitts Gaelic Athletic Club with the under-16 team clinching the Armagh Junior Championship on Monday night.

The win comes just over a week after the senior ladies won their Junior Championship final.

Monday’s match at Dromintee GAC saw the Ballyhegan squad battle it out in a thrilling final against Crossmaglen, with a final score line of 6,7 to 4,8.

Coach Moya O’Gorman said the girls had “played their hearts out”.

Fellow coach Michael Ferguson added, “It was a very spirited game of football from start to finish.

“Ballyhegan’s fitness came to the fore in a hard-fought match and they pulled away worthy winners.”

The double victory is even more poignant for the women as teammate Sarah Louise Doherty was involved in a serious car accident in June.

She has made a remarkable recovery, with the club, community and teammates having rallied around her and her family.