CRICKET: Long-serving Laurelvale captain Sinton hoping for break from tradition

David Sinton is hoping his eighth season as Laurelvale skipper can provide a break from routine.

The Villagers’ captain will lead his team-mates out on Saturday against Cregagh for the opening fixture of a Section Two campaign he is determined to see end in promotion.

Sinton was initially handed the role of responsibility at just 23 years old, having made his senior debut in 2001 at 15.

He has helped to guide the team to promotion in the past but wants this year to mark a fresh approach inside the club in order for Laurelvale to take advantage of a potential opportunity created by events outside the club.

“There has been a lot of talk about overseas players and, possibly by next season, there could be a ban for Section One,” said Sinton. “In the past, we have gained promotion but gone up into a division as the only club without a pro.

“Next season could prove a change in tradition so we want to be a position to take advantage by earning promotion.

“We certainly do not want to face next season with regrets and wondering about what could have been.

“But, of course, it is going to take a major effort by everyone and a strong start can prove important.

“If we build up the momentum then it can turn into something special but that calls for everyone to accept personal responsibility.

“Cricket is an amateur sport and one which takes up a lot of time each game but our approach should be to focus on putting in the hard work across practice to ensure we maximise everything with our performances.

“We have the talent to gain promotion I feel but, no matter how the season turns out, it is about making sure we do not look back and feel we wasted a chance.

“There is also excitement around the club about the potential of our younger players and feel this year some can certainly step forward, gain first-team experience and challenge for playing time when helpful for the individual and team.”