Baker and McCullogh on board at Loughgall

Loughgall have added Jordan Baker and Mark McCullogh to the Lakeview Park attacking options.

Dean Smith moved quickly to secure the signatures of both forwards in advance of the January transfer window.

Smith has enjoyed a run of four wins and just a single defeat since returning in the role of manager to the club he previously represented as a striker.

Having found the net on the field of play in Loughgall blue, he is aiming to produce similar returns thanks to hard work off the pitch.

“We have done our homework and Mark is a player I often had scouted when Annagh United manager, plus Jordan is someone I have wanted to work with for a number of years,” said Smith. “Both bring different styles to the squad, with Mark able to give us that injection of pace but also a strong track record of goals with Crewe.

“Jordan is just a player good at everything and certainly he has that ability to hold the ball up and be a real focal point in the attack.

“I have been chasing Jordan for a long time and he brings the experience of Irish League football with Portadown, Ballymena United and Ards but is still reasonably young.

“Both can bring that commitment we want on and off the pitch.

“I want to pay special thanks to Derriaghy’s Marc Robinson as he was great to deal with in terms of giving Jordan advice as a former Loughgall player and when it came to the negotiations.

“The hope is also to add more players to the squad over January as Warner Mullen, Aaron Patterson and Nicky Hudson have left the club.

“The players have been working really hard overall.”

Loughgall host Harland and Wolff Welders tonight aiming to build on the derby drama of a last-gasp win over Armagh City.

John Uprichard’s injury-time finish wrapped up a 3-2 success on Boxing Day.

Jack Upritchard kicked off the scoring with a slick volley before Marcus Dallas’ long-range drive.

Kick-off tonight (Friday) will be 7.45 at Lakeview Park.