CHAMPIONSHIP: Directors’ public backing for Currie as Portadown aim to end three-game losing run

Portadown directors have issued a public statement of support for manager Niall Currie.

Three successive Bluefin Sport Championship defeats have left the Ports eighth after as many games of a league campaign with the sole goal of securing promotion back into senior football.

The club’s Board of Directors confirmed full backing for Currie in the aftermath of a meeting on Tuesday night.

“When we appointed Niall we did so with full confidence that he was the best man to take the club forward,” said director of football Peter Hunniford on behalf of the directors. “That stance has not changed.

“We are all a bit frustrated at the last few results but we also understand that Niall has had no option but to sign a large number of new players over the summer.

“We fully appreciate it can take time for players to gel together.

“We appreciate the support and backing our supporters have continued to show for Niall and the team.”

The first half of last weekend’s visit to Harland and Wolff Welders exposed the issues which have dogged Portadown’s bid for a bright start to the crucial Championship season.

The Welders, against the early run of play, capitalised on set-piece situations to move clear by a 2-0 margin. Portadown struggled to provide a cutting edge in pursuit of a way back into contention before the break and the visitors’ problems increased with a red card for captain Niall Henderson.

Currie is hoping, however, the second-half fightback - that left the sides level before a disallowed Portadown goal and Welders penalty resulted in a 3-2 reverse - can provide a platform moving forward.

“There is a lot of football still to play,” said Currie. “The second half showed we have a group prepared to fight.”