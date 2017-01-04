Duke and Adair on board as part of Annagh transfer work

Annagh United have snapped up four signings for the Championship squad - including free-scoring striker Aaron Duke and former Loughgall manager Brian Adair.

Duke, the son of Annagh manager Gary, was attracting interest from a number of Danske Bank Premiership and Championship clubs after 29 goals with Dollingstown across the first half of the season - but the appeal of regular playing time proved key to his final decision.

Adair has spent the past few seasons dividing his time between management and playing time, including a spell on the books under manager Duke at Dollingstown, alongside business commitments.

Francis McCann and Scott Rae have also returned to Tandragee Road, having previously left for, respectively, Loughgall and Mid-Ulster-based Hanover.

“We wanted to add to our numbers as that encourages competition for places and gives everyone added incentive to work hard and keep that spot in the side,” said Annagh boss Duke. “There was a lot of talk about Aaron but he feels he wants to use this season home after time at Dundee United to enjoy his football and play as much as possible.

“He can use this season with Dollingstown and Annagh United to build up his playing time and then look at everything down the line, rather than making a move now and possibly not featuring as often for a club higher up.

“Brian has been training with us and that helped get his buzz back for playing and he obviously brings a lot of experience to our young squad.

“Francis knows Annagh so well he can come straight into the squad and quickly settle, with Scott also in a similar position.

“We want the signings to gel as quickly as possible but we can start to see things falling into place overall.”