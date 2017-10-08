FOOTBALL: Northern Ireland have qualified for the World Cup play-offs

Northern Ireland have secured qualification for the play-offs for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Northern Ireland are about to kick-off against Norway in Oslo in their final group game, but their place in the play-offs has now been assured without even kicking a ball.

In Sunday's earlier kick-off match in Group F, Scotland were held 2-2 by Slovenia and that result was enough to ensure Northern Ireland are one of the best eight runners-up from across the nine Qualifying Groups in Europe.

Scotland had to win the match to keep their hopes alive of making the play-offs, but the loss saw them slip to fourth place in the group.

Importantly for Northern Ireland it also guaranteed them a place in the play-offs, the draw for which takes place on October 17 in Switzerland.

Michael O'Neill's side had lost to Germany at Windsor Park last Thursday night, 3-1.

A win in Oslo on Sunday night would be the first time they have won three away games in a row since 1914.