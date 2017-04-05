INTERMEDIATE CUP: Hanover out to enhance club’s knockout history

Hanover will be flying the flag for the Brownstown area, Portadown town and Mid-Ulster Football League tonight (Wednesday) with a semi-final appearance in the Intermediate Cup.

The landmark midweek last-four clash against Limavady United has already secured Hanover’s current squad a place in the club history books given this season’s progress.

Victory against the leading side in the Irish League’s third tier of football would provide another milestone in the magical run.

United hold a spot as the top side in the Premier Intermediate League table but Hanover boss Steven Hyndes is relishing the latest challenge.

“Guys from Mid-Ulster football have told me they cannot remember the last time a club from our level reached this far in the Intermediate Cup,” said Hyndes. “Every round has asked us to rise up another level and Limavady obviously provide another step in class.

“But we have done our homework and worked hard so it is about giving it a go on the night.

“There is a real buzz building up around the place, with messages from other teams and some helpful advice on Moyola Park as the venue.

“Players have shown a real commitment, including booking time off work so we can prepare in the right way.”

Tickets cost £5 (adults) and £2 (under 16s) for the supporters’ transport and must be purchased in advance of departure. Fans will be leaving from The Hanover Club at 6 o’clock sharp.

Kick-off will be 7.30 at Mill Meadow.