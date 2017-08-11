INTERNATIONAL: Graf and Orschmann wrap up Germany victory over Spain

Have your say

Germany’s clinical cutting edge proved decisive at Shamrock Park as goals in each half secured success over Spain.

Luca Maria Graf kicked off the scoring on 25 minutes despite a bright start by Spain.

The second goal - past the hour mark - cemented Germany’s control when Dina Orschmann’s speculative free-kick punt from inside her own half found a path to the Spain net and deceived goalkeeper Noelia Ramos.

Spain’s problems increased with a red card for substitute Natalia Ramos on 89 minutes due to a second bookable offence.

Spain produced an early threat thanks to shots by Nuria Rabano and Lucia Garcia but Germany worked hard to block the efforts from inside the area.

The Germany response included a surging run by the impressive Laura Freigang along the right but Spain regrouped to block.

An ambitious attempt from a tight angle by Laura Maria Perez had Germany goalkeeper Vanessa Fischer scrambling back to push out at the expense of a corner-kick.

A counter-attack on 25 minutes led to the opening goal as Freigang’s driving run from deep was stopped by a Lucia Rodriguez challenge - however, the Germany player scooped the ball into the path of Graf and she produced the slick strike.

Ramos was alert to block Klara Buhl’s low drive with her legs early in the second half as Germany attempted to confirm the upper hand.

The decisive second arrived then off Orschmann’s strike.

Spain had a consolation ruled out in the closing moments for Rodriguez due to a foul inside the area.

Germany’s Tanja Pawollek steered wide off Caroline Siems’ cross but the two-goal margin provided plenty of cause for cheer.

GERMANY: Fischer, Orschmann, Kleinherne, Schoppl (Pawollek, 46), Minge, Gwinn, Buhl (Rieke, 83), Freigang, Gerhardt, Siems, Graf (Linder, 74).

SPAIN: Ramos, Batile, Sierra (Ramos, 30), Egurrola, Perez (Moral, 68), Guijarro, Menayo, Rodriguez, Rabano (Anitua, 46), Garcia.