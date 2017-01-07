Linfield will play an away tie against Institute in the sixth round of the Tennent’s Irish Cup after defeating rivals Glentoran 2-1 in extra time at The Oval on Saturday.

The ties will be played on February 4, with cup holders Glenavon visiting Armagh City, while Danske Bank Premiership leaders Crusaders will be at home to PSNI at Seaview after sealing their passage by defeating Ards 2-0 on Saturday.

Other standout ties include Ballymena’s trip to H&W Welders, while Coleraine will play Tobermore at the Showgrounds.

Portadown, victorious away to Larne in the fifth round, travel to Loughgall with Dungannon Swifts taking on Dollingstown at Stangmore Park.

Tennent’s Irish Cup sixth round draw

Saturday 4 February

Armagh City v Glenavon

Dungannon Swifts v Dollingstown

Warrenpoint Town v Crewe Utd

Coleraine v Tobermore

Loughgall v Portadown

Institute v Linfield

H&W Welders v Ballymena Utd

Crusaders v PSNI