IRISH LEAGUE: Allen at the double as Glentoran see off Portadown

Curtis Allen’s touch of class in front of goal on two occasions helped Glentoran pick up some home comfort against relegated Portadown with a 3-0 win.

With the Ports confirmed for the drop during the week and Glentoran’s European play-off push outside the control of the hosts, the stakes proved far from high at The Oval.

This was reflected in the first-half tempo as the game failed to spark into life but with play before the break punctuated by two talking points.

The Glens took the lead on 18 minutes thanks to a slick attacking move involving Conal Delaney and Salou Jallow before Allen produced the finishing touch with a composed angled shot beyond Jack Duffin.

Duffin also had to pick the ball out of the Portadown net in the closing moments of the half as Eric Foley’s curling free-kick from wide on the left found the top corner of the net.

Both clubs turned to youth as Delaney and Jallow were joined by fellow teenagers Tre Stirling and Jonathon Smith in the starting line-up.

The Ports handed Jackson Holmes a first senior start alongside two other 17-year-olds in Luke Wilson and Ross Larkin.

Delaney played a key role in Glentoran’s third goal of the afternoon and Allen was on hand to convert his second.

Allen then attempted to slip in Jonathan Smith as Glentoran pushed for additional goals but the latter’s angled shot drifted wide.

Substitute James Ferrin then tested Duffin with a shot on the turn inside the area off a Foley free-kick.

However, the first-half advantage proved decisive in Glentoran’s march towards full points.

GLENTORAN: Elliott Morris, Marcus Kane, Tre Stirling, Jay Magee, Curtis Allen, Eric Foley, Jonathan Addis, Ross Redman, Jonathon Smith, Conal Delaney, Salou Jallow. Subs: Nacho Novo (Smith, 66), Dwayne Nelson, James Ferrin (Delaney, 76), Stephen O’Flynn, Patrick Cafolla (Jallow, 70).

PORTADOWN: Jack Duffin, Brendan Shannon, Keith O’Hara, Garry Breen, Ross Larkin, Niall Henderson, Robert Garrett, Luke Wilson, Matt Hazley, Marcio Soares, Jackson Holmes. Subs: Liam Hughes, Jordan Lyttle, Callum Ferris (Wilson, 46), Adam Brown (Soares, 76), Nedas Maciulaitis (Holmes, 62).

Referee: Raymond Hetherington.