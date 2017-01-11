IRISH LEAGUE: Co. Antrim Shield venue confirmed

This year’s County Antrim Shield final between Crusaders and Linfield will be staged at Ballymena Showgrounds on Tuesday, February 7th at 7.45pm.

The Crues were to have home advantage for the decider on January 24th, but Linfield objected to Seaview as the choice of venue.

The club won an appeal to the County Antrim FA and the game was rescheduled.

Linfield hammered Ards in the semi-finals while league champions Crusaders progressed after beating PSNI.