IRISH LEAGUE: Currie calls on Portadown to play for pride

Manager Niall Currie has called on his players to finish the season fighting for both personal pride and the Portadown fans.

The basement-based Ports visit Carrick Rangers this weekend aiming to cut the gap at the foot of the Danske Bank Premiership to eight points.

It marks the first of two meetings between the clubs within three games and Currie wants maximum effort from this weekend’s first whistle to the final day of the season.

“It’s all or nothing now and anything other than a win this weekend marks the end of the road,” said Currie. “But we must keep on fighting and giving everything we can on the pitch between now and the end of the season.

“Whatever else is going on, we have to put 100 per cent into what happens, especially for our supporters.

“I understand players may be thinking about the next step and some already have clubs sorted out beyond this season and Portadown.

“But use these final weeks to make sure you go out in the right way and be able to walk away knowing everything has been put into your performances.”

Portadown’s season has been disrupted by a run of disciplinary issues which have resulted in points deductions and, significantly, a ban on the signing of players as professionals.

Now the Ports must take that first step towards closing down Carrick and aiming to rescue a relegation play-off position.

“It comes down to seven games of football and we need more than 11 players giving it everything, we need a group,” said Currie. “We know what Saturday means and how the league table looks but if we win this weekend then suddenly it is eight points with games on paper these players have the ability to win.

“We came in level at 0-0 against Ballymena last weekend then everything changed after the first goal was conceded but we must show more pride and passion.

“Now is not the time for white flags to come out, now is the time to give it our all for the final few games and, no matter what, know everything has been done to try and help.”