IRISH LEAGUE: Currie’s delight at capture of Roy for Portadown

Portadown manager Niall Currie has highlighted the versatility and desire of Ben Roy as key elements in securing the striker.

The forward has appearances with Crusaders, Dundela, Carrick Rangers and Ards under his belt and will bolster Portadown’s frontline options entering a Championship campaign.

“I’m delighted to get Ben on board,” said Currie. “He has fantastic pedigree in the Championship.

“I’ve always rated him highly.

“Ben can play up top, as a number 10 or wide but, most importantly, he showed the hunger to want a move to Portadown.”

Former Portadown full-back Andrew Burns has left Dungannon Swifts “by mutual consent” after four seasons at Stangmore Park.

“Andrew was a pleasure to work with and has decided that he needs a new challenge at this point in his career,” said Swifts manager Rodney McAree on the club’s official website. “We are sad to see him go but I do wish him success.”

The Swifts recently wrapped up a deal for former Northern Ireland under 21s and Ballinamallard United right-back Liam McMenamin.

Brendan Shannon, who spent last season with Portadown, has taken up a role as player/head coach with Lurgan Celtic.

A Lurgan Celtic spokesman highlighted Shannon’s “experience and knowledge as a player within Irish League football” and how committee members were left impressed by his “desire to take on the role and his ideas and ambitions for the club going forward”.

Shannon, a former Lurgan Celtic player, will have assistance from caretaker manager Patrick O’Hagan, with additional coaching staff expected to come on board.

Ards have secured the signing of former Linfield winger Johnny Frazer - with the 20-year-old having helped the Swifts to Steel & Sons Cup glory last season and clocked up a double-figure tally of appearances as the firsts won the Danske Bank Premiership title.