IRISH LEAGUE: Currie’s delight at ‘versatile’ double deal for Portadown

Portadown manager Niall Currie has confirmed deals to bring Fra Brennan and Stefan Lavery to Shamrock Park.

Brennan’s one-year move will increase the experience across the promotion-chasing Championship squad and offer versatility, with Lavery adding an edge to the attack, according to Currie.

“Fra has been at Dungannon Swifts and Cliftonville so brings plenty of senior experience to the group,” said Currie. “He can play in either full-back position, centre-back or even midfield so gives us options.

“Jude Ballard has left the club and we wish him every success but it is a case of one in and one out across the back within our budget.

“Stefan is a player I have tried to sign three or four times down the years and he destroyed defences with Armagh City in the Championship.

“He scored over 20 goals in his time with Armagh and we look on Stefan as an exciting player who, again, is versatile so can operate in a number of positions.

“He has electric pace but is also good in the air, can tackle and work and not only create chances but also score goals.

“Stefan is out of the country at the minute but we are hoping to have Fra in the squad for this weekend’s Championship game against Institute at home.”