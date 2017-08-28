IRISH LEAGUE: Currie’s sights on signings as Portadown drop points for first time

Portadown manager Niall Currie is turning to the transfer market once again in a bid to provide the options he considers key to a successful Bluefin Sport Championship promotion push.

Currie, a four-time title winner in the Irish League’s second tier, cut a frustrated figure in the aftermath of last weekend’s 1-1 draw away to PSNI.

The away point marked the first disappointment for a Ports side relegated from last season’s Premiership, following wins over the opening two games against Larne and Limavady United.

The Ports boss was quick to point to the lack of a cutting edge in attack as central to failure to capitalise on promising early play, plus a lack of focus that led to the PSNI equaliser and a second half in which the hosts carved out the greater sights of goal.

Portadown captain Niall Henderson broke the deadlock with a penalty kick at the second time of asking but PSNI produced a positive response after the break and Chris Watts’ finish sparked some impressive scoring opportunities.

“I’m looking to bring one or two in to increase the competition in each position,” said Currie. “We have guys here to score goals and got into some great positions but with no-one on the end.

“We’ve told the offensive players they are here to create and get on the end of things, so that side has to change.

“I think when coming away after that second half we are grateful to get the point.

“But some of the stuff we played in the first half was as good as it has been, we got down the sides, creating numerous opportunities.

“However, the final ball let us down and we do not work goalkeepers hard enough, which has been the case so far this season.

“Some of the work to get into certain areas is fantastic but then we are wasteful.

“The way we started the second half left us in that position as goals change games.

“You want to come out and keep it tight early in the second half to get over the expected push by the side 1-0 down.

“But, again like Limavady, we have turned our back on a free-kick and conceded a goal as a result, which then gave PSNI a massive lift.

“Our reaction was poor, basically non-existent, we didn’t have the quality offensively.

“Bar Chris Lavery we didn’t have a threat and the guys coming on to change it were also poor.

“As good as we were in the first half we were as bad in the second and we have to look at our own performance.

“Our second-half performance was dire, with the first half exceptional, so it’s not the end of the world as everyone will drop points in this league.

“But we have to do everything collectively and are on a road together in what is a long season in a tough league.”