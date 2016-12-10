IRISH LEAGUE: David Miskelly confirms retirement as Portadown player

Portadown goalkeeper David Miskelly has confirmed his immediate retirement from football.

Today match at Cliftonville marks his last official matchday association with the club he has served for more than a decade.

Miskelly said: I've been thinking about it over the past few days and feel it is time to make that decision.

Ongoing injury problems have forced the former Northern Ireland under 21 shot-stopper to hang up his gloves.

"I injured my shoulder back in August and we've tried different things but it is not right," said Miskelly. "I gave it another go in training this week but it did not feel right after and has been hurting.

"I will never play for another club again, this is the end of my career as a player.

Miskelly has been a Portadown player for 12 years

"No matter what happens now down the line, Portadown is my last club as a player.

"I have always put 100 per cent into my career but cannot maintain that standard now going forward.

"I want to do what is right by the club and we need to finalise the details but making the decision now at least should help give Niall Currie some movement with rebuilding the squad.

"I did not know Niall before he came in as manager but have been impressed and think he is the right appointment.

"You can see the players have reacted well over the past few training sessions and I would love to see Niall turn it around this season."

Miskelly may be cutting his links with the Ports as a player but admits the bond with the club will remain.

"I never thought when I joined the club I would end up spending 12 years or so as a Portadown player," said Miskelly. "Now I know I cannot continue on playing, I am trying to leave without any regrets and to do what is right by everyone.

"But the one regret is we did not have more success in my time at Portadown.

"It has always felt like a family club to me due to the friendships on and off the pitch.

"The fans have always been so supportive and I have always had huge respect for our supporters.

"I will come back down the line as a fan."