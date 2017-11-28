IRISH LEAGUE: McAllister back in Portadown after end to Crusaders contract

Mark McAllister has reached an agreement to cancel his Crusaders contract - allowing the striker to make a return to his home town.

McAllister left Portadown in the summer to sign terms at the Belfast club but has found playing time limited this season.

As a result, the 29-year-old has negotiated the end of his current deal with Crusaders to allow McAllister to sign with Portadown-based Annagh United on amateur forms.

McAllister hopes a move to the Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League club will lead to an increase in playing time and, as a result, match fitness levels.

“We are delighted to have Mark on board and it is hopefully an arrangement which can benefit the player and both clubs,” said Annagh United’s Ciaran McGurgan. “Mark and Crusaders have agreed to cancel his contract so he can now move to Annagh as an amateur.

“Although he is ineligible to play for our firsts in the Premier Intermediate League until the January transfer window, he can line out for Annagh United Strollers in the Mid-Ulster Football League.

“Mark and Crusaders will then review his situation.”