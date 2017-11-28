IRISH LEAGUE: McAllister back in Portadown with deal to ‘benefit all parties’

Mark McAllister has reached an agreement to cancel his Crusaders contract - allowing the striker to make a return to his home town.

McAllister left Portadown in the summer to sign terms at the Belfast club but has found playing time limited this season.

As a result, the 29-year-old has negotiated the end of his current deal with Crusaders to allow McAllister to sign with Portadown-based Annagh United on amateur forms.

McAllister hopes a move to the Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League club will lead to an increase in playing time and, as a result, match fitness levels.

“We are delighted to have Mark on board and it is hopefully an arrangement to benefit all parties,” said Annagh United’s Ciaran McGurgan. “Mark is on board with us to get fit after being plagued with injuries since joining Crusaders.

“The plan is that he can help us by hopefully scoring goals and attracting other players and we can help him with regular gametime.

“Come next summer we imagine if Mark is fit he will move back to the Danske Bank Premiership.

“Although he is ineligible to play for our firsts in the Premier Intermediate League until the January transfer window, he can line out for Annagh United Strollers in the Mid-Ulster Football League.

“Mark in an unbelievable talent who has just had a bad spell of injuries.”