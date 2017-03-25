IRISH LEAGUE: McMahon grabs sole goal to seal win for Dungannon Swifts against Portadown

Peter McMahon’s first-half finish handed the winger a first league goal of the season and full points for Dungannon Swifts against relegation-bound Portadown.

McMahon made his mark on 31 minutes by heading one ball against the post but recovering to move inside and slot home the rebound with goalkeeper Chris McGaughey exposed.

It left the Swifts in control on an afternoon of few talking points - with a second-half header by McMahon gathered by goalkeeper McGaughey and substitute Andrew Mitchell poking goalwards but the wrong side of the post.

Jamie Glackin had a late Swifts shot blocked on the line by Garry Breen as the Swifts secured victory to keep the club in line for European football via the league but with a side selected with next weekend’s Irish Cup semi-final a key consideration.

Portadown opted for a young line-up following manager Niall Currie’s commitment towards preparations for the Championship.

Scott Megaw was handed a senior league debut as one of four graduates into the first-team squad within the starting line-up alongside a substitutes’ bench packed with homegrown prospects.

Marcio Soares looked lively along the home frontline and had a penalty appeal waved away but Portadown lacked the cutting edge overall to test the Swifts’ slender lead.

PORTADOWN: Chris McGaughey, Brendan Shannon, Scott Megaw, Ross Larkin, Garry Breen, Robert Garrett, Niall Henderson, Matthew Hazley, Adam Foley, Sean Mackle, Marcio Soares. Subs: Conor Larkin, Jordan Lyttle, Callum Ferris (Foley, 56), Jackson Holmes (Hazley, 56), Jake Richardson.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Andy Coleman, Fra Brennan, Douglas Wilson, David Armstrong, Jamie Glackin, Alan Teggart, Andrew Burns, Kris Lowe, Seanan Clucas, Stefan Lavery, Peter McMahon. Subs: Stuart Addis, Terry Fitzpatrick, Andrew Mitchell (McMahon, 76), Cormac Burke, Thomas Lockhart (Lavery, 60).

Referee: Ross Dunlop.