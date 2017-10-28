IRISH LEAGUE: Portadown boss Currie refusing to bow to ‘keyboard warriors’ pressure

Portadown manager Niall Currie has hit out at the “keyboard warriors” and declared he will never give up.

Last night’s 4-1 defeat to Newry City AFC left the Ports with one win from six Bluefin Sport Championship fixtures.

Below-par results and performances have led to frustration from a Ports fanbase with title expectations entering the season.

Currie accepts criticism but is refusing to bow to pressure from a section he considers determined to drive him out from the initial weeks of the campaign.

“After some of the poison I’ve had to put up with I’m well aware people want me out,” said Currie, who joined his hometown club last December from Ards. “I had heard after the Institute defeat earlier in the season I had two weeks to save my job.

“I will not let keyboard warriors drive me out, some have been looking me out after our first defeat.

“I’ve worked hard for 12 years to be considered for a job like this and I will not give it up.”

Currie, however, accepts there are legitimate causes for concern from within the Ports support - and also understands, ultimately, his future will be dictated by the Board of Directors.

“The club comes first and I will listen to what the chairman and directors want to do, it’s a results business and they have not been good enough.

“The Newry game was as low as I have experienced in my time in management.

“I cannot blame fans for reacting and I take responsibility.

“But I’m also bitterly disappointed in some of the players we have signed for this fantastic club.

“It was an embarrassing performance against Newry.

“We need individuals to turn up and the lack of consistency is baffling.

“We will sit down now and think about everything moving forward.”