IRISH LEAGUE: Portadown chairman McMahon to step down

Portadown chairman Roy McMahon has confirmed his decision to step down from the Shamrock Park boardroom after over 20 years.

McMahon has made the choice at this point due to a belief in the various proposed changes behind the scenes that he insists will herald a “fresh start”.

The news marks the culmination of a process effectively started last October with the appointment of Peter Hunniford on to the Board of Directors.

“I have complete faith that the club will be in good hands moving forward, on and off the pitch,” said McMahon. “I feel after over 20 years as chairman it is time for a change and a fresh start.

“It is a decision I have made of my own choice and simply because there is fresh blood in place ready to take the club forward.

“I have full confidence in the remaining directors and also the new people set to come on board.

“I also want to place on record my faith in Niall Currie as manager.

“It was an honour to serve this club for so many years and I will, of course, continue to support Portadown as a fan.”

McMahon, having served as a director for a number of seasons, stepped into the chairman’s role vacated by Paul Hunniford in the mid-1990s. His first season as chairman ended with Portadown crowned Irish League champions across the 1995/96 campaign.

The decision will be ratified at the next AGM, with a date to be scheduled but expected by the end of the season.