IRISH LEAGUE: Portadown record-breaker Ferris keen to learn

Northern Ireland youth international Callum Ferris secured a spot in Portadown history books on Tuesday as the youngest player to ever represent the club at senior level.

Ferris was introduced off the substitutes’ bench in the second half against Glentoran at the age of 15 years 182 days old.

As a result, Ferris managed to break the record set by Ports legend Davy Cochrane in 1936 at 15 years 252 days.

“It was brilliant to be involved as a first-team player and make my debut,” said Ferris, who follows in the footsteps of older brother Nathaniel at representing the Ports in the Danske Bank Premiership. “Everyone has made me feel welcome since coming up into the senior squad, offering plenty of advice.

“It has been great to see Nathaniel do so well and brilliant to now also make my debut.

“Everything about being involved in the senior group is a learning experience, from training to watching the other players and, now, getting on to the pitch.

“I just want to keep on working hard and learn as much as possible.”