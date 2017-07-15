IRISH LEAGUE: Portadown’s Larkin to spend time with Sheffield United

Portadown’s promising teenage defender Ross Larkin has been invited to train with Sheffield United.

Larkin’s Irish League rise across the past five months has led to interest from the Championship club for a forthcoming tour of Ireland.

United will send a panel of Development Squad players over in late July for pre-season friendly dates against Linfield, Bohemians under 19s and Larne.

Larkin is on board to train with the English outfit and playing time may also prove part of the arrangement between the Ports and United.

United are scheduled to tackle Linfield with the under 23s on Tuesday, July 25, the under 18s against Bohemians under 19s the next night and wrap up the trip against Larne with a Select XI on Friday, July 28.

Larkin arrived at Shamrock Park last summer from Armagh City, having impressed during the SuperCupNI youth tournament.

He made his senior debut for the Ports in February during an Irish Cup tie away to Loughgall and went on to win a range of club awards for his composed performances at centre-back.

Larkin recently signed an improved contract with the Shamrock Park club.