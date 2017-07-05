IRISH LEAGUE: Portadown to reward fans with special price drop

Portadown officials have introduced a special season ticket rate for the forthcoming campaign - as a reward to supporters following past problems.

The Ports will kick off life in the Championship next month due to relegation at the end of a troubled 18-month period during which the Shamrock Park club was engulfed in financial issues alongside a slump in results.

Fans faced last season under the cloud of an Irish Football Association-imposed points deduction and transfer ban on the capture of players as professionals.

However, recently-installed club chairman Ronnie Stinson has confirmed a gesture from the Board of Directors to help thank fans for loyalty displayed across the period to forget.

Season tickets will go on sale at a reduced rate of £99 for adults or £59 for OAPs and full-time students, with entry free to under 16s registered within the Junior Ports scheme.

“One of the first things I wanted to do as the new chairman of Portadown Football Club was, along with the Board of Directors, reward our fans for such magnificent support last season during a really difficult period,” said Stinson, who was voted into office as part of a behind-the-scenes restructure during the summer annual general meeting. “After consulting with the Portadown Supporters’ Society, we felt the best way to do this was via season ticket prices for the forthcoming season.

“We think £99 for adults or a £59 concession rate represents great value and hope our supporters feel the same.

“We look forward to a bright future at the club with the Board of Directors, management, players and supporters together as one.

“We look forward to our fans continuing such fantastic support for manager Niall Currie and his players over the season ahead.”

The Portadown Supporters’ Society expressed delight at the offer and described it as “the best package of prices we could possibly offer”.