IRISH LEAGUE: Rangers legend Hateley set for Portadown

Portadown’s pre-season friendly with Glasgow Rangers on Saturday, July 22 will have a special guest in the stands.

Tickets are currently on sale for the glamour game at Shamrock Park when the Scottish giants’ select squad will take on the Ports.

As well as watching current players, fans have the opportunity to meet one of the club’s greats thanks to confirmation of Mark Hateley’s appearance.

Hateley played club football in his home nation, America, Italy and France across the 1980s and 1990s. However, his name will most be associated with Rangers thanks to a double-figure tally of trophies, including six league titles, across six seasons in Scotland.

Hateley will be the guest at a pre-match lunch, with tickets available for £30 including match entry. Contact 07729804542.

Purchase match tickets at £10 or £5 from Shamrock Park, Gary’s Bar, JD Tipler’s, Portadown Carpet Centre, Wright’s Filling Station, Village Inn, Ye Olde House Bar, Bingham’s.