Miskelly names his all-time ‘Dream Team XI’

David Miskelly confirmed his retirement from football in the closing stages of 2016, having spent over a decade on the books at Portadown.

The former Oldham Athletic and Northern Ireland under 21 goalkeeper signed off on his career with a special gift to the Ports fans.

Miskelly selected his all-time ‘Dream Team’ from a career at Portadown and challenged supporters to match it over social media.

The winning entry will win a pair of goalkeeper gloves signed by Miskelly.

The winner will be notified over social media.

Miskelly opted to take the number one jersey in a 4-3-3 formation:

KEITH O’HARA

“The best left-back I have every played with across my career - he could do everything and was a real leader who led by example.”

JOHN CONVERY

“He was so dependable, just rock solid and a great reader of the game who also scored some crucial goals.”

ANDY HUNTER

“He made the most of his ability thanks to a great understanding and attitude. Andy was a key player after our relegation.”

CULLEN FEENEY

“It all seemed so easy for him and he could produce at centre-back, right-back or midfield.”

MICHAEL COLLINS

“He intimidated the opposition and had a real knowledge of how to play on the pitch in any situation.”

RICHARD CLARKE

“He should have played across the water, a great team-mate and another with everything in his game. He could adapt to any midfield role and was brilliant in the changing room.”

WESLEY BOYLE

“He had so much ability and, as an Irish League fan, I would pay to watch him. His balance and technique were superb.”

KEVIN BRANIFF

“Another with ability far beyond the Irish League and so good to watch.”

MATTHEW TIPTON

“He was just a natural goalscorer and had the experience at Portadown to help our younger players. He was a pure finisher in the penalty area but could also make space for others and time so many great runs.”

GARY HAMILTON

“Just a class act, even if we did not play too long in the same side. He could score goals out of nothing and was a special talent.”

Although outside of the competition for fans, Miskelly also extended his ‘Dream Team’ to six substitutes:

HENRY MCSTAY

“A class act who just missed out on a starting spot.”

DARREN KELLY

“A vocal captain and great leader.”

SEAN MACKLE

“Great movement off the ball and brilliant at creating space.”

KYLE NEILL

“A pure team player and so consistent, with top-class set-piece delivery. It’s a testament he is still playing in the Danske Bank Premiership.”

ROBERT GARRETT

“He would fit into any great Portadown team.”

RICHARD LECKY

“Scored so many important goals and had that ability to pop up when it counted.”