Portadown confirm double deal before Irish Cup trip to Larne

Portadown have wrapped up a double deal for former Glenavon players Tiarnan Mulvenna and Adam Foley ahead of Saturday’s Irish Cup test at Larne.

Ports boss Niall Currie will hit the road bolstered by increased attacking options for the fifth-round tie against the Championship hosts.

Irish Football Association restrictions imposed on the Ports have prevented the Shamrock Park club from securing players on professional terms until the summer.

Foley and Mulvenna both spent time on the books in the past at Portadown’s Mid-Ulster derby rivals Glenavon and Currie is confident they can strengthen his squad.

“Adam has been playing back in the Republic of Ireland but we know all about his pedigree and only a cruciate injury stopped him from pushing on at Glenavon after a great start,” said Currie. “He is still young and can bring pace, strength and skill.

“Adam has been training with us and looks fantastic.

“Tiarnan has a great track record of scoring goals and can bring in some added senior experience from his time at Glenavon and Cliftonville.

“He was on a professional contract at Warrenpoint Town but proved willing to cancel that to sign for Portadown and have a chance at playing regular football.

“The key for us is that both Adam and Tiarnan displayed real hunger to come to Portadown.”

Both players will join up with Currie’s injury-hit Irish Cup squad.

“We have Adam and Tiarnan to go along with the earlier signings of Marcio Soares, Jordan Lyttle and Shea McGerrigan,” said Currie. “Shea is unavailable this weekend and we are also going to be missing a string of senior players like Keith O’Hara, Robert Garrett, Ken Oman, Tim Mouncey, Sean Mackle and Niall Henderson.

“We need to have a final look at Garry Breen and Mark McAllister before Saturday but obviously the squad is stretched.

“We have to show the right desire and focus against a Larne side with a strong home record.”