Portadown contact IFA over Elebert eligibility

Portadown have made contact with the Irish Football Association regarding the eligibility of Glenavon’s David Elebert in the Boxing Day derby.

Elebert’s name appeared on the IFA suspension list scheduled to kick in from Monday, December 19 following a fifth caution.

The defender received his final booking in the Premiership Development League game against Dungannon Swifts reserves on Wednesday, December 7.

However, Article 15.4 of the IFA Disciplinary Code reads: “A player who receives cautions for more than 1 team within his club (i.e 1st team, 2nd team, youth team, etc) will have his cautions amalgamated and must serve any suspension he may receive from the accumulation of cautions with the more senior team.”

Portadown officials have asked the IFA disciplinary committee to look into the situation as an understanding of Article 15.4 would suggest Elebert had to serve his one-match suspension during the festive Shamrock Park match.

An IFA source confirmed Portadown’s request for clarification and that disciplinary committee members would now investigate then report findings to the chairman for a ruling. Although the next scheduled IFA disciplinary committee meeting is not due until the second week of January, a verdict is expected in advance of that timeframe.

“We were aware of the suspension situation and spoke to the IFA for guidance,” said Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer. “We were given clearance for David to play by the IFA.”

If found guilty of playing Elebert under suspension, Glenavon - in accordance with Article 22.1 of the IFA Disciplinary Code - would receive a £350 fine and forfeit the game by a 3-0 scoreline.

Portadown, the Danske Bank Premiership’s basement side, suffered the same punishment this season after Robert Garrett played against Ards.