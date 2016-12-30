COMPETITION: Win a pair of David Miskelly’s signed gloves

David Miskelly is offering a special present to fans following his retirement from the Irish League.

The goalkeeper has named a Portadown FC Dream Team XI of team-mates from his arrival at Shamrock Park in 2004 up to hanging up the gloves in 2016.

David Miskelly.

Join in the fun over social media by posting your selections across Facebook (Irish League Locker Room or Portadown Times pages) or Twitter (@pvd_jpnisport).

The fan who can match Miskelly’s line-up will pick up a pair of goalkeeper gloves signed by Miskelly.

The deadline is midnight on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - with the full Portadown FC Dream Team XI to be published in the Friday, January 6 edition of The Portadown Times and online along with Miskelly’s views on each player.

To help kick off the guessing game, we can confirm Miskelly has named himself between the posts and opted for a 4-3-3 formation.